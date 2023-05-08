Reach exam centres in advance: TS EAMCET Convener cautions students

The TS-EAMCET-2023 examination will be conducted in 104 centres in Telangana and 33 centres in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Convener of TS EAMCET, Dr B Dean Kumar on Monday cautioned students who are appearing for TS-EAMCET-2023 to strictly adhere to the instructions furnished on the hall ticket, especially reaching the examination centre well in advance.

The students must also ensure that they take the examination in the allotted slot (date and time) without fail and late coming and change of examination slots will not be permitted.

The TS-EAMCET-2023 is scheduled to be from May 10 to 14 in both sessions for all days between 9 am and 12 noon for morning session and 3 pm and 6 pm for afternoon session. The TS-EAMCET-2023 examination will be conducted in 104 centres in Telangana and 33 centres in Andhra Pradesh.

We requested all the local authorities including Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, Electricity Board and TSRTC to extend their support and cooperation for providing arrangements/logistics for the smooth conduct of the examination, TS-EAMCET-2023, Convener said.

