Easter Sunday egg-hunt thrills children

Kairos International School celebrates virtual Easter.

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Kairos International School celebrated Easter virtually with children joining the festivities online. Parents attired their ward in rabbit costumes or masks and prepared at least 10 eggs made of newspaper and hid them within the house or in garden or lawn.

Parents later gave instructions or clues to their ward to help and find the hidden eggs. As far as traditions go, Easter egg hunts are one of the most thrilling activities for everyone involved. Easter eggs symbolize the empty tomb of Jesus, from which Jesus was resurrected. To make this occasion little fun for the children, Kairos International School asked the little ones to do this activity and record it. They all had fun hunting down the eggs loaded with chocolates or toys.

