Nutreat offers healthy, nutritious food using traditional techniques

Hyderabad: Remember the old days where we used to have grandmothers telling us what to eat and how to eat. Over the decades, things have changed with people travelling to different places and the pace of life moving into the fast lane. And that touch of grandmas’ recipes is what is sorely missed.

This was the problem faced by Jyothi Pappu during her travels, when she realised the lack of proper nutritious food for her kids.

Jyothi, who loves Indian traditions and values, wanted to save the traditional food techniques, and started Nutreat to offer healthy and nutritious food. “Out of intense love for Indian traditions, I along with my team are trying to restore traditional food techniques,” says the mother of two.

Started in 2015, Nutreat had people from different parts of the country coming forward to support rural women empowerment. “My core team Swetha and Bhavana have been of immense help in this journey,” says Jyothi. Women photographers and videographers from Kerala and Pune also support her with work free of cost.

They handcraft foods suitable for all age groups and customise foods according to requirements and have 130-plus standard products, including baby cereals, protein-rich foods, immune-boosting, diabetic-friendly, snacking, seasonal jams, lickables for women, etc. Only fresh and natural ingredients are procured from farmers of various States in collaboration with the SVM (Smart Village Movement).

“We recently had 15 foodies from various sectors and served them our handcrafted porridges that are instant and crunchy. All these are lost recipes from different parts of world like Ethiopia, Jamica, China, India and the Arab region,” she says.

Currently, more than 120 rural women are engaged with them in handcrafting foods for a 6-month-old baby to 80-year-olds, with the best possible local natural ingredients and zero preservatives.

Nutreat is driven by the desire to restore the lost porridge culture which is the first food and healthiest option for humans on earth, adds Jyothi.

