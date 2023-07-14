Not leaving BJP, insists Raja Singh

The meeting with Harish Rao triggered speculations that he was planning to shift loyalties to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who was suspended from the BJP, found himself in a piquant situation after calling on Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday.

The meeting triggered speculations that he was planning to shift loyalties to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with social media immediately latching on to the news.

Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP in August last after his arrest and detention under the Preventive Detention Act in the wake of comments that hurt religious sentiments of a community.

With his suspension yet to be lifted, the meeting with Harish Rao gave rise to rumours that he was planning to join the BRS. However, Raja Singh released a video message, clarifying that he had no intention to leave the BJP and that he had called on the Health Minister at his residence to request him to upgrade the 30-bed government hospital in his constituency to a 50-bed hospital.

He also denied reports that he was planning to contest the next Assembly elections as an independent candidate if his suspension was not lifted by the party. “I have no intention to leave BJP and join any other party,” he said, adding that if his suspension was not revoked, he might set aside politics for a few years, but would not quit the BJP.