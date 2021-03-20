Eatala cautions people to be alert on rise in Covid cases

The Minister, in a statement on Saturday, said the number of Covid cases in Maharashtra had shot up, and Telangana shares a lengthy border with that State.

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday advised people to be alert since Covid cases in the State had increased due to people coming from Maharashtra.

The Minister, in a statement on Saturday, said the number of Covid cases in Maharashtra had shot up, and Telangana shares a lengthy border with that State. Moreover, scores of weavers from Telangana are working in Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Surat. “This has led to increase in Covid cases in Telangana with people coming from Maharashtra,” he said.

Stating that there was no need to panic, the Minister advised the people to be careful and follow instructions issued by the government. People above the age of 60 years, people above the age of 45 with comorbidities, and frontline workers have been given Covid vaccine.

However, it is not possible to control the virus completely without administering vaccine to all the people, he said, adding that the Centre should take steps to administer vaccines to everyone. Stating that the Health department was alert round the clock, he said they were ready to face any exigency.

