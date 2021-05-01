Eatala colluded with revenue officials, allege villagers

alleged that the Minister in collusion with the revenue officials had changed the land records and took over their lands illegally

Hyderabad: Villagers of Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Masaipet mandal alleged that Health Minister Eatala Rajender had misused his official position and had grabbed their assigned lands which were in their possession for over three decades now. They alleged that the Minister in collusion with the revenue officials had changed the land records and took over their lands illegally.

Speaking to mediapersons, Achampet Sarpanch Laxmi stated that the Minister was not allowing the villagers to enter their lands. “The government assigned the lands about three decades ago when they were barren lands. We have cleaned the shrubs and plants to take up cultivation. But now the Minister is claiming ownership of these lands,” she said.

Other villagers alleged that though a few people sold their lands, Rajender and his staff either scared them or confused them over the location of the lands. “We cultivated these lands for over three decades. But now, the Minister and his poultry farm staff are stating that our lands are located elsewhere and even suggested us to approach the revenue officials who advised us to keep our mouths shut,” said Erukala Suresh.

The villagers stated that while some people sold their lands, the Minister had illegally constructed a compound wall around the poultry farm and denying access for the remaining farmers to approach their assigned lands.

