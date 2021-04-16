Eatala condemns private hospitals making money out of helpless situations

Reiterating that lockdown or curfew in the State was ruled out, Rajender said self-restriction was the only solution to check the spread of the virus

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday said nothing was more condemnable than people making money from the helpless situation of patients approaching private hospitals during these pandemic times.

“At such times, people should not be selfish. Instead of thinking from a business point of view, private hospitals should display a humane approach towards patients,” the Minister appealed to management of private hospitals.

Rajender was speaking after inaugurating a paddy procurement center in Huzurabad agriculture market yard.

Reiterating that lockdown or curfew in the State was ruled out, Rajender said self-restriction was the only solution to check the spread of the virus. “People must impose self-restrictions and not come out unless there is important work,” he added.

Pointing out that the virus could spread at paddy purchasing centers where a large number of farmers gather, he said the ryots must follow covid norms, wear face masks and maintain physical distance to protect themselves from Coronavirus.

Talking about paddy procurement, Rajender assured that the government would purchase every grain through the procurement centres set up in all mandals. Instead of bringing the crop directly to centres from fields, farmers should clear and dry the crop before bringing it to centres, he said.

District administration led by the collector will monitor the procurement process and steps would also be taken to protect farmers from harassment by rice millers, the Minister said, adding that the Telangana government was working for the welfare of the farming community.

