Eatala promises jobs for all widows in Huzurabad

The Minister made this announcement while inaugurating Rythu Vedhikas in Madipalli and Thanugula of Jammikunta mandal on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said he would make efforts to provide employment opportunities to all widows in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

“I will take steps to provide employment to widows of the constituency by sanctioning loans from banks. I will personally monitor loan sanction by giving bank guarantee to bankers. Besides employment, other problems of widows and their children will also be solved. I’m making this announcement on the occasion of my birthday,” he said.

Stating that white ration cards have not been issued during the last two years, he promised to provide ration cards and pensions to all eligible persons. He added it was approved in the State Budget that people having their own land could construct double bedroom houses and the government would sanction the loan for the same.

Stating that farmers should not beg for their rights, he stressed the need to make changes in the new farm laws brought by the Union government. Like other products, the government fixes prices for paddy. Then, why has the minimum support price not been provided for the crop, he questioned.

Farmers should not go for distress sale of their produce, he said, and expressed happiness over Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao’s announcement during the Budget Session about procurement of paddy.

If farmers are worried, the people dependent on the farmers would also be worried. The condition of SRSP canal was in bad shape before formation of Telangana State. It was repaired by allocating Rs 1,000 crore.

There was no change for drying up the Manair river since check dams have been constructed at different places.

Talking about Rythu Vedhikas, the Minister said vedhikas would work as research centers to reduce agriculture investments, enhance yield, sale of products and soil testing.

Advising farmers to unite, the Minister wanted Rythu Coordination Committees to work with coordination for the welfare of farmers.

