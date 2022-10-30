EC directs BJP’s Rajgopal Reddy to clarify on Rs 5.22 crore cash transfers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:05 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

(File Photo) The Election Commission of India on Sunday issued a show cause notice to the BJP's candidate for the Munugode by-poll, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Sunday issued a show cause notice to the BJP’s candidate for the Munugode by-poll, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, to clarify on the complaint lodged by the ruling TRS party that Sushee Infra and Mining Limited company, owned by his family, had transferred Rs.5.24 crore into bank accounts of 23 persons in Munugode constituency.

Pointing out that the TRS had stated that this cash was to be used for voter inducement, the ECI has asked Rajgopal Reddy to clarify his position and status covering all the aspects as mentioned in the TRS representation before 4 pm on Monday to enable Commission to take an appropriate decision.

Also Read TRS MPs demand action against Rajgopal Reddy for illegal money distribution

The TRS party had lodged a complaint with the ECI that Sushee Infra had transferred the amount into the bank accounts of 23 persons on October 14, 18 and 29 to be used voter inducement.

The EC in the show cause notice, also said that if the cash transfers were done by Rajgopal Reddy or under his direction by his family-owned company as alleged, it was his duty to ensure that the fund transferred to different 23 bank accounts was not used for voter inducement, as alleged, which was a corrupt practice.