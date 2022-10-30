TRS MPs demand action against Rajgopal Reddy for illegal money distribution

File Photo

Hyderabad: Slamming the BJP’S Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for wooing voters with money, TRS MPs said on Sunday that the people would teach a fitting lesson to the saffron party and elect the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy. They demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate stringent action against Rajgopal Reddy for distributing money to lure voters.

Rajgopal Reddy’s company Sushi Infra transferred over Rs 5 crore into the bank accounts of different people in Munugode, TRS MP Venkatesh Netha said, adding “What was the need to transfer the amount in phases to people who are associated with Sushi Infra? This exposes Rajgopal Reddy’s tactics to woo the voters.”

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP B Lingaiah Yadav said Munugode voters would not fall prey to the BJP’s money politics and they would not pledge their self-respect with the saffront party.

MPs Manne Srinivas Reddy, P Ramulu, MLCs Banda Prakash and V Gangadhar Goud along with other senior TRS leaders, also spoke on the occasion.