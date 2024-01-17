Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 17 January 2024, 06:27 PM
EC orders transfer of tahsildars in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: In the lead-up to the Andhra Pradesh elections, the Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of several tahsildars (MROs) in the state.

In this regard, the CPNA office has issued orders transferring 21 MROs in Zone 4.

The Election Commission has directed the transferred MROs to report to district collectors immediately.

The EC’s decision comes at a time when the TDP has raised allegations that the YSRCP party has enrolled lakhs of bogus and dual votes in Andhra Pradesh.

