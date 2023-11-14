ECDG XI emerge champions at Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru-Jr Cricket Championship

Manikanta slammed an unbeaten 71 to guide Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) XI to a comfortable six-wicket win over Cyclone Cricket Academy in final of the fourth edition of Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru-Jr Cricket Championship

Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Members of ECDG XI with their trophy in the cricket tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Manikanta slammed an unbeaten 71 to guide Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) XI to a comfortable six-wicket win over Cyclone Cricket Academy in final of the fourth edition of Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru-Jr Cricket Championship, organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) played at MRK Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Batting first, Cyclone CA registered 157/7 in 30 overs. Later, ECDG XI rode on Manikanta’s knock to reach the target in 25 overs with the loss of 4 wickets.

Brief Scores: Final: Cyclone CA 157/7 in 30 overs (SA Rahman 31, Mohd Rayyan 32, Rajab Ali 24; Adarsh Deshmukh 2/19, Rraam Guptaa 2/13) lost to ECDG XI 158/4 in 25 overs (Manikanta 71 no, Ambarish B 33; Abhinav 2/29);

Awards: Man-of-the-Match (Final): Manikanta, Most Valuable Player: Abhinav Kumar, Best Batsman: Ambarish B, Best Bowler: Adarsh Deshmukh, Best Fielder: Hrishikesh Goud, Best Allrounder: Sravan G, Best Wicket-Keeper: Farhan Khan, Game-Changer-Award: Rraam Guptaa, Emerging Player: Jashwanth.