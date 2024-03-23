Hyderabad: District Grievance Committee for seized cash release during elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: A District Grievance Committee has been formed to release the seized cash as per the rules of the Election Commission, said District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in a press statement on Saturday.

With Additional Commissioner D. Saroja as the chairman and Election Expenditure Monitoring Nodal Officer V. Sarath Chandra as the convener, Hyderabad DTO Vasundhara and GHMC Joint Commissioner Sandhya have been appointed as members.

According to the rules, cash exceeding Rs. 50,000 being transported without relevant documentation will be seized. The persons concerned can submit evidence to the committee, which will after ratification release the cash. Cash confiscated above Rs. 10 lakhs will be dealt with by the Income Tax department.

The committee will be on the second floor of the GHMC headquarters and can be contacted on 9618888110 or 9177872240.

Rs.1.73 crore seized so far:

So far after the election code came into effect, a total of Rs.1.73 crore in cash and Rs. 23.61 lakh worth of goods along with 314.45 liters of illegal liquor was seized. A total of 57 complaints have also been registered.

During the inspections conducted from 6 am on Friday to 6 am on Saturday, Rs. 87.69 lakh cash and other items worth Rs. 4.55 lakh were taken over by the surveillance teams.