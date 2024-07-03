ED collects documents from Patancheru MLA’s bank locker

The ED had raided Mahipal Reddy's residence and that of his brother Madhusudhan Reddy in Patancheru town on June 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 10:07 PM

Sangareddy: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited Patancheru on Wednesday to collect some documents from the bank locker of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

Reddy is holding a locker in the Axis Bank branch in Patancheru. The ED team visited the bank and collected some documents. The ED had raided Mahipal Reddy’s residence and that of his brother Madhusudhan Reddy in Patancheru town on June 20. Reddy was summoned to the ED office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The documents were collected a day after his visit to the ED office.