ED conducts raids at two Congress leaders’ premises in Haryana

As of now, the ED has not issued any official statement regarding the matter. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

By IANS Published Date - 02:10 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was reportedly conducting search operations on the premises belonging to Congress leader Surender Malik, who died around a month ago, and Ved Pal Tanwar in Haryana’s Hisar.

According to sources, Ajit Singh, the father of the late Congress leader, his widow Deepali, son Dushyant, and his sister-in-law Monika are present at the bungalow.

The ED team reached the houses of both the Congress leaders at 7 a.m. Both families have business connections with the Khanak-Dadam mining business.

As of now, the ED has not made any official statement in the matter. Further details are awaited.