Editorial: 5G challenges ahead

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Mon - 3 October 22

India’s 5G moment has finally arrived. It heralds a new era of communications, with implications that are far and wide. Combined with Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, big data and artificial intelligence, 5G could be a critical enabler of the fourth industrial revolution. While there is no doubt the country would see transformational changes with the rollout of the fifth generation of mobile network, there are several challenges that have to be addressed before the country can fully harness the new technology. There is a need to upgrade fibre connectivity which, at present, connects only 30% of India’s telecom towers. For an efficient 5G India launch and adoption, this number has to double. As per the findings of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the large-scale network infrastructure necessary for the 5G India launch is still inadequate. The National Broadband Mission expects around 2 million km of optical fibre to be installed country-wide, covering 70% of the nation’s towers by 2024. Another hurdle is the ban on certain foreign telecom OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) upon which most of the 5G technology development depends. India needs to encourage and boost its local 5G hardware manufacturing at an unprecedented rate if it has to realise the 5G dream. An unreasonably high spectrum pricing, set by the Central government, is also a dampener for several cash-strapped telecom companies. There is a need for rationalisation of this spectrum pricing so that the government generates adequate revenue without hampering the 5G implementation plans.

The 5G technology represents the next generation standard of wireless communication, connecting devices, machines, businesses, and people. It can be deployed at different band spectrums—low, medium and high. Since the range is much longer at the low band spectrum, it should be helpful for the rural areas. The arrival of 5G technology in India represents, according to industry experts, an immense opportunity to add a massive $450 billion to the economy. India is poised to have over 330 million 5G subscriptions by 2026 – another positive sign for telcos. Over the last few years, established players like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone have conducted extensive 5G trials in the country. The anticipation of 5G in India has been building up for years now. As a result, many manufacturers have already launched the latest 5G compatible smartphones in the country, with more in the pipeline. The potential of 5G in India is truly game-changing. A successful rollout of 5G services will lay the ground for a digital transformation, having wide ranging implications for economic activity. Once implemented, it would be able to support up to 1 million connected devices per sq km, compared to just 2,000 per sq km under 4G. In the last few years, digital connectivity has brought people closer in terms of communication and opened up new vistas in governance, business and economy.

