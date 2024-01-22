Editorial: Avoid triumphalism

The ‘Raj Dharma’ that Vajpayee had spoken about, in the aftermath of 2002 Godhra riots, is as relevant today as it was more than two decades ago

The consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, capping centuries of social turbulence and contested history, is an extraordinary moment of catharsis and cultural renaissance. Such turning points in the cultural history of a nation must not be reduced to become symbols of triumphalism nor should they embolden the forces that advocate muscular religiosity. Amid all the ecstatic celebrations over the ‘return of Ram’ to his place of birth, there is also a lurking fear that this moment of renewal and reconciliation may turn into a symbol of assertion of religious supremacy. A question arises whether the present political dispensation at the Centre is committed to establishing ‘Ram Rajya’ in its true sense and not in the corrupted political sense. There are plenty of reasons to suspect the sincerity of the BJP leadership to strive to realise these ideals. The run-up to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony and the manner in which the elaborate show was mounted had all the trappings of a political extravaganza. It was an out-and-out Sangh Parivar affair, shutting off all the dissenting voices. This is certainly not the way to usher in a ‘Ram Rajya.’ Now that the Ram Janmabhoomi issue gets the final closure, it is time for social outreach and reconciliation and not the time to rekindle the politics of religious revenge. Soon after the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Lord Ram being in the “soul of all citizens of India” and that the entire country was celebrating the occasion like Diwali.

The core principles of ‘Ram Rajya’ can be achieved only when the government genuinely strives to ensure social harmony, religious freedom to all communities and respect for women. The ‘Raj Dharma’ that the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had spoken about, in the aftermath of the wounds inflicted by the 2002 Godhra riots, is as relevant today as it was more than two decades ago. Those prophetic words of wisdom by one of the tallest leaders of the BJP must prompt Modi, who prefers to take all the credit for the temple consecration ceremony, to pursue the path of inclusiveness and compassion. The Prime Minister claimed that the construction of Ram Lalla temple is a symbol of the Indian society’s peace, patience and mutual harmony. It is largely true but the peddlers of triumphalism within his own party must be reined in. The occasion should not lead to instilling fresh fears and insecurity among the minorities, particularly Muslims. The country has suffered enough bloodshed over the Ayodhya dispute. The post-liberalisation generation has no memories of the turmoil that the country had to go through in the wake of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It is in the interests of this aspirational generation that India needs to exorcise the ghosts of the past for the sake of a better future.

