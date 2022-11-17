Editorial: Bridging the gulf

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 AM, Thu - 17 November 22

India must seize the historic opportunity to act as a bridge to ease tensions among the nations and to pave the way for a new world order. With the Ukraine war casting a shadow over the G20 summit in Indonesia’s island resort of Bali, global leaders are looking up to India to play a key role in exploring ways to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. India, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which took over the G20 presidency has a major task on hand to resolve the deep divisions that have characterised the working of the world’s premier economic forum, particularly over the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since New Delhi enjoys close relations with both Moscow and Washington, it is ideally placed to bridge the gulf among the world’s leading economies. The 18th summit will be held in India next year. It took over at a time when the world is passing through turmoil marked by military conflicts, economic uncertainty and the after-effects of the devastating pandemic. More than ever before, there is an urgent need to collectively respond to the climate crisis, especially given the shortfall in funding from the developed world for climate transition and the food and energy security crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.

The G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population. Along with Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the summit. Setting the tone for the future work ahead, Modi said India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family’. In practical terms, India’s presidency should represent the most vulnerable constituencies and serve as the voice for the Global South. It can also advance intra-South Asian economic integration which is essential for India’s rise. India’s commitment to advancing South-South cooperation is well acknowledged across the world. At the height of the pandemic, India provided 250 million vaccine doses to 101 countries, apart from other medical assistance. New Delhi’s G20 presidency coincides with its growing confidence, matched by its rising stature and high economic growth rate. However, the present geopolitical environment presents a plethora of challenges — rising tensions between G7 nations and Russia over the war in Ukraine, and growing friction between the United States and China. India is positioned uniquely in the world as a country that understands the priorities of the developed countries and appreciates the challenges of the developing world, allowing it to act as a bridge to meet expectations.

