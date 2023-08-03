Editorial: Caring for big cats

One needs to look beyond the numbers and focus on areas of concern under ‘Project Tiger’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

The latest Tiger Census report, showing an increase in the big cat’s population from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682, is a reflection of the success of the conservation efforts since the launch of the ‘Project Tiger’ over half a century ago but new challenges are ahead. One needs to look beyond the numbers and focus on areas of concern. The threat of habitat fragmentation, destruction due to infrastructure development and the climate crisis are some of the major challenge areas. The increase in tiger population is not uniform across all reserves in the country. In fact, in some States, the numbers are decreasing. The forest departments in most parts of the country are understaffed and ill-equipped and there is a need to improve their efficiency and accountability. The fragmentation of habitats in several parts of the country is leading to inbreeding among tiger varieties. A study by researchers from the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, and Stanford University in 2021 revealed that the genomic variation of Indian tigers continues to be affected by connectivity issues. India is now home to 75% of the world’s tiger population. This makes it imperative for policymakers to build wildlife management based on genetic studies. With forest areas shrinking, tigers are venturing into human habitats. In Madhya Pradesh alone, at least 20 tigers have lost their lives in human-animal conflicts in the past six years. It’s time now to begin conversations on more difficult questions, including the carrying capacity of the country’s tiger reserves and a viable population of the animal.

The overall rise in tiger population is an encouraging development, particularly seen against the backdrop of the numbers plunging to shocking lows — 1,411 in 2006 and 1,706 in 2010. The dedicated forest staff and community members deserve all the credit for safeguarding the animals. A serious crackdown on poaching and illegal sale of tiger skin and products, adoption of modern techniques of surveillance, and bolstering public support for the protection of these fragile habitats have been the key reasons for the success of the conservation programme. Currently, there are 53 tiger reserves spanning more than 75,000 sq km, which is approximately 2.4% of India’s geographical area. There is a need for change in conservation strategies to maximise the benefits for local communities. At present, conservation is happening in ways that increase the conflict between animals and local communities. In many cases, tribals are relocated from the parks and there is a virtual takeover of the same area by luxury tourism. This only adds to alienation and conflict. Homestead tourism, owned and run by local communities, should be incentivised so that people become true partners in protection and have an equal stake in the tiger and its future. Justice for fauna and flora has to blend with dignity and justice for those who live in proximity.

