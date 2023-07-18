Editorial: Chasing a chimera

Sticking together can only be a good beginning for the opposition irrespective of the common goal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Sticking together can only be a good beginning for the opposition irrespective of the common goal

The opposition has a clear goal: to dislodge the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in 2024. Except for the common goal, the opposition unity remains frayed. After the initial Patna meet, which was a mere icebreaker, top leaders of 26 ‘like-minded’ political parties were in attendance in Bengaluru. This is a significant rise from the 16 parties that got together in Patna on June 23. How far will this go? Can a motley group of parties combine forces effectively? The tried and tested Third Front experiments still evoke uninspiring memories. Since the late 1980s, such stitching of coalitions has become a regular feature, especially in the run-up to the general elections. Like always, the opposition this time too has too many prime ministerial aspirants. The camp has multiple heavyweights, who are highly ambitious, and many of them won’t think twice before scooting to the NDA side if they get the right offer. From the mercurial Mamata Banerjee to the unpredictable Arvind Kejriwal, the grouping has many who can just take off on their own on any given day. So irrespective of the ‘common’ goal, the guarantee that the opposition will stay glued seems thin. The Congress isn’t considered the big brother anymore, but it is a tag that it won’t let go easily. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier said: “Every political party wants to take something from the Congress. This will not do. This third front experiment that we had is not an experiment that should be repeated.”

Even before the adhesive begins to stick, it seems to be falling apart. The ‘Pawar’ play and the resultant split wide open aren’t restricted to any one party. Such unpredictability will never enthuse the voters. Even now, nobody knows the real NCP stand. The beginning of the opposition alliance itself is seeing many pulls and pressures. The Congress, which was cagey in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party on Delhi Ordinance, had to finally budge in the face of AAP’s threat to boycott the Bengaluru meeting. Then there is the unsettled question of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, which has been haunting the Congress since 2014. The Congress can neither leave him nor will other parties wholeheartedly accept him in the ‘interest’ of opposition unity. Will the heavyweights and the ‘seniors’ in other parties waiting for their moment of glory be magnanimous enough and sacrifice solely for the ‘benefit of the country and its people’? Very unlikely. There is also the absence of many prominent regional parties that hold on their own like the BRS from Telangana, BJD from Odisha and YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh. All other elements such as vote share, strongholds and common candidate will be of no use if the opposition doesn’t develop a strong bond and does it so consistently that the people are convinced. Yet sticking together, come rain or shine, can only be a good beginning.