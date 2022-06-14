Editorial: Damage control mission

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Tue - 14 June 22

Rattled by the international backlash over the BJP spokespersons’ derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, the NDA government appears to be making desperate attempts to repair the damage caused to India’s secular image. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on his return from the G7 summit in Germany later this month, must be seen in this context. The widespread outrage, particularly from the Gulf countries, has put the Centre in an unenviable position. The PM’s visit is expected to help reaffirm India’s traditionally strong ties with the Gulf, particularly the UAE, amid strong reactions from the region to the offensive remarks by the BJP leaders. Preserving the good equations with the UAE is crucial for India, not just for its dependence on trade and business but also for the large presence of an Indian community there. Moreover, Modi shares an excellent rapport with UAE President Md Bin Zayed. Modi last visited the Gulf nation in August 2019 during which he received the UAE’s highest award, the ‘Order of Zayed’ conferred upon him by its leadership. Further, the UAE is the only country from the Gulf region to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with India which focuses on several areas from defence to investments to space to energy deals. Unlike Qatar, Kuwait and Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia did not summon an Indian envoy to raise concerns. Both the countries welcomed the disciplinary action against the BJP spokespersons.

In this context, a strong message must be sent that there is no place for peddlers of hatred in a secular India and that every person has the right to practise and preach his or her faith freely in the country. The PM’s visit also comes at a time when India and the UAE have signed a free trade agreement, officially called Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the first such trade pact inked by the Modi government since it came to power in 2014. It is also the first such comprehensive trade deal signed by India with a Gulf country. The agreement, which came into force in May, is expected to double the bilateral trade to $100 billion in the next five years, up from the current $50-60 billion, while eliminating tariffs on a range of products being exported by India and the UAE. The Centre must bear in mind that domestic political rhetoric can have damaging international ramifications. The comments by the BJP spokespersons threatened to harm relationships that India strengthened with a number of Arab countries and cause problems for the millions-strong diaspora. The damage that communal hate peddlers can cause to the country’s image is enormous.