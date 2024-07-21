Editorial: Geriatric Challenges

The number of individuals aged 60 and above in India is projected to double to 346 million by 2050.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 11:59 PM

The growing population of elderly people in India — estimated to double by 2050—poses a new set of challenges in geriatric care. This calls for more public investments in healthcare, housing and pensions, especially for older women who are more vulnerable. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the number of individuals aged 60 and above in India is projected to double to 346 million by 2050, indicating a rapid demographic transition. So far, it is widely believed that the country enjoys a unique demographic advantage, being home to one of the highest populations of adolescents and young people in the world. However, this scenario is changing. A relatively young India today will turn into a rapidly ageing society in the coming decades. The share of the elderly population will reach 20.8% of the total population by 2050, compared with 10.1% in 2021. This means that one in every five persons will be a senior citizen. By the end of the century, the elderly will constitute over 36% of the total population, a scenario similar to the one being faced by some European countries and Japan. Sharp growth in the elderly population is observed from 2010 onwards along with a decline in the age group of below 15 years, indicating a rapid shift toward an ageing population. This underscores the need for strengthening social security, including old-age pensions, across a landscape where the majority of workers are employed in the informal sector devoid of such benefits.

As India ages, it is imperative to ensure that our elderly population has access to the care and support they need to live healthy, dignified, and fulfilling lives. While tremendous gains have been made, India still stands at a pivotal crossroads – facing an ageing population that demands a comprehensive framework of care, new institutions, services and support dedicated to the evolving needs of the elderly. The country needs to chart a transformative multi-pronged path, with supportive institutions such as the private sector, academia and civil society, to put in place a robust social security net for the elderly. There is a need to make substantial investments, both in terms of finances and human resources, in geriatric care. It acquires urgency in view of the steady weakening of traditional support systems over the decades and the rise of nuclear families. At present, most of the medical colleges don’t have specialised training wings in geriatrics. This gap needs to be addressed immediately, keeping in view the future demand. The geriatric care is now confined to some tertiary hospitals in urban areas and is prohibitively expensive. In fact, geriatric healthcare services must be made part of the primary healthcare services. The elderly population grapples with not just their personal health issues but also biases, intolerance of the younger generation and, in most cases, lack of financial independence.