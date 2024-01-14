Editorial: Cervical vaccine, the game-changer

The vaccine, developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), is 97% effective in preventing cervical cancer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 11:45 PM

Representational Image.

Cervical cancer, a largely preventable disease, is the second most common cause of cancer deaths, after breast cancer, in women of reproductive age. India accounts for about a fifth of the global burden, with 1.23 lakh cases and around 75,000 deaths per year. The Central government’s plan to roll out a nationwide free vaccination drive, covering girls in the age group of 9 to 15 years, is a welcome development as it could be a game changer in the fight against cancer. The immunisation campaign will be launched once the government has a stock of 6.5 crore to 7 crore doses of the vaccine needed for the first phase of the total three phases being planned. Cervical cancer, caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), is largely preventable and a combination of early screening and vaccination can be a powerful tool to reduce the virulence. A mass inoculation drive is necessary in view of the general lack of public awareness about the disease in the country. The vaccine, developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), is 97% effective in preventing cervical cancer. This is the reason more than 100 countries have now implemented HPV vaccination programmes and they have seen a significant decline in the incidence as well. Universal immunisation of girls also reduces the transmission of the infection to boys and protects them from other cancers. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data shows that there are more than four lakh cervical cancer patients in the country at any given time.

While cervical cancer is preventable if detected early and managed effectively, it kills one woman every 8 minutes in the country. Against this backdrop, the first indigenously developed vaccine to fight cervical cancer could be a game-changer in India. The HPV vaccines are given in two doses and data has shown that the antibodies that develop after both are administered can last up to six or seven years. Regular precautionary screenings, such as pap smear tests, can help in the early detection and cure of cervical cancer, but since preventive healthcare being minimal in our country — less than 10% women get screened, diagnosis usually comes very late. While indigenous development of the vaccine is a major achievement, the next big challenge lies in allocating adequate resources and manpower for vaccinating the massive demographic of adolescent girls to ensure that they are protected from HPV early on. Experts have been suggesting that school-based vaccination programmes will work effectively in this case. The involvement of private healthcare facilities and NGOs is also necessary for the success of the vaccination drive. Cervac was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India in 2022 on the back of encouraging results in clinical trials. SII’s admirable track record during the pandemic is ample proof of its capabilities to upscale production in a crisis.

Also Read Editorial: Uphill task for Uddhav