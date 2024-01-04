Editorial: Monsters of metaverse

The first virtual sexual offence case in the UK highlights the urgent need for governments to amend their criminal laws

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Not just the physical world but the virtual world too is becoming unsafe for women. Sexual predators roam free in the virtual world. The latest shocker comes from the United Kingdom where the police are investigating the first case of an alleged rape of a teenager in the metaverse. The girl was sexually attacked by online strangers in a virtual reality game in the metaverse, an immersive digital world where you can interact and socialise through an online avatar using virtual reality headsets. This is the first virtual sexual offence case in the UK. The attack leaves deep psychological and emotional trauma similar to rape in the real world as the ‘VR’ experience is designed to be completely immersive. While there is no physical attack involved, it is likely to cause acute trauma and affect the mental health of victims. The case of the UK teen might be the first being investigated by the police in the country but it is not an isolated one. A study conducted by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCD), a British non-profit organisation, found that there have been several instances of sexual harassment and assault in the metaverse. The present laws are inadequate to deal with the cases of sexual assaults by virtual avatars in the digital world. Amid the growing fears that the virtual space could become a hub for sex offenders, there is an urgent need for governments across the world to amend their criminal laws.

Proving a sexual assault without physical touching would require changes in laws. Another difficulty lies in determining which law agency would have jurisdiction over such cases as the virtual avatars, both victims and perpetrators, could be from different countries. It is time to acknowledge that the digital universe imitates the real world, complete with its ugliest, basest instincts. The approach of policing needs to continually evolve to enable investigators to relentlessly pursue predators and safeguard victims across all online spaces. As technology is advancing at a rapid pace, it is vital for law enforcement agencies, policymakers and the industry to collaborate and establish effective measures to tackle the unique challenges posed by virtual offences. The investigation into the UK case will be closely monitored as it sets a precedent for future incidents involving virtual crimes. As virtual reality becomes increasingly integrated into our lives, it is crucial to establish clear guidelines and mechanisms to address and prevent such incidents from occurring. Another area of concern is the deepfake, the digital alteration of videos to spread false and misleading information. Here too, women could become easy targets. The fears over the dangerous implications of this emerging technology are growing around the world following a series of deepfake videos involving film stars and other celebrities that took social media platforms by storm.

Also Read Editorial: Lessons for India