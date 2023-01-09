Education Minister Sabitha tells students to make inventions useful to society

She wanted the pupils to make new inventions useful to society in the future.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurating State-level science fair in Nirmal on Monday.

Nirmal: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the science fairs would help inculcate scientific temper among the students. She along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a three-day State-level science fair here on Monday.

Both the Ministers visited the science models and found out about uses of the exhibits by speaking to students and guide teachers. Sabitha Indra Reddy stated that the government was striving hard to improve the quality of education and infrastructure of the State-run schools. She wanted the pupils to make new inventions useful to society in the future.

Also Read Mana Ooru Mana Badi gives corporate look to govt schools in erstwhile Warangal

The Minister said 50 top exhibits would be sent from the State to the national level science fair. It is an achievement that eight models from Telangana were adjudged to be the best ones last year. She stated the students excelled in international events held in Japan and Cambodia. She appreciated her colleague Indrakaran Reddy and the district administration for making all the arrangements for the 50th State level exhibition.

Sabitha Reddy further said that the fields of science and technology were undergoing rapid changes, and she called all to embrace them and excel in the sector. There have been many changes in terms of technology in the past three decades, and if we sharpen our brains at the student stage, we can create miracles. There is a possibility of many new innovations with the events that happen in daily life.

The minister said that there were changes in the education system and the teachers were becoming permanent students and were teaching in modern methods. Congratulating the students who came with various exhibits from 33 districts of the state, the minister wanted to show the natural beauty of this region to the students by taking all care.

A total of 516 students belonging to 33 districts of Telangana and 280 winners of INSPIRE MANAK awards, their guide teachers were participating in the exhibition.

MLAs G Vittal Reddy, and Rekha Naik, MLC Raghottam Reddy, Education department director Devasena, Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade, Rambabu, RGUKT-Basar Vice-chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana, Regional Joint Director Sathyanarayana and many others were present.