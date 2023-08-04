Education of SC students accorded priority: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Minister for SC Development and Minority Welfare Koppula Eshwar said on Friday that the State Government had spent over Rs.6617 crore on the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) supporting the education of 12,55,021 students from 2014 to 2023.

Replying to a short discussion on measures initiated for the welfare of the poorer sections in the State Legislative Council, he said after formation of the Telangana State, 134 residential schools were set up in addition to the same number of existing institutions. More attention was paid to education of girls and as part of the initiative, 30 degree colleges exclusively for women came into existence. The Dr B R Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme came in handy for 1046 students to pursue higher studies abroad and an amount of Rs.184.81 crore was spent on it.

The government is planning to extend support to SC students to pursue higher students in reputed institutions in other States also. The installation of the 125 feet bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and the implementation of Dalit Bandhu were first of its kind initiatives that endorsed the commitment of the government to the welfare of scheduled castes.

Similarly, the government had taken up the renovation of many places of worship. It had spent Rs 40 crore on Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. The welfare of Muslim Minorities, which enjoyed scant attention in the previous regimes, was taken care of by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after Telangana attained statehood.