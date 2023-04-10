Officials open strongroom in Jagtial, greeted by honey bees

Officials who opened a strong room storing electronic voting machines in Jagtial following High Court orders were in for a shock after they had to run for their lives with a swarm of honey bees attacking them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Officials who opened a strong room storing electronic voting machines in Jagtial following High Court orders were in for a shock after they had to run for their lives with a swarm of honey bees attacking them

Jagtial: Officials who opened a strong room storing electronic voting machines in Jagtial following High Court orders were in for a shock after they had to run for their lives with a swarm of honey bees attacking them.

The District Election officials had opened the EVM strong room in VRK college, Nukapalli of Mallial mandal, following instructions from the High Court to scan the documents pertaining to the counting of votes polled in the Dharmapuri assembly constituency during the 2018 elections. This was after Congress candidate Adluri Laxman Kumar, who had lost the elections, approached the High Court alleging irregularities in the counting of votes. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Koppula Eshwar was declared elected by 441 votes. Eshwar and Laxman secured 70,579 and 70,138 votes respectively.

Earlier, the keys of the strong room had gone missing. When the officials tried to break open the room, Laxman Kumar objected and asked the officials to get permission from the court.

The court then directed election officials to open the strongroom and submit the relevant documents to the court. The officials opened the strongroom in the presence of Jagtial District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha to scan 17A and 17C documents. It was then that the swarm of bees attacked them, forcing everyone at the spot to flee.