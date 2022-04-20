Education plays vital role in growth of downtrodden sections: Gangula

Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar informed that economic, political and social growth of downtrodden sections was possible only with education. So, the state government, which was giving top priority for growth of education and health, has decided to develop government schools in all fronts under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to attract students to schools and put an end to dropouts.

Social reformists such as Dr BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule strove hard for the education of downtrodden sections. Taking forward the aspirations of the above said leaders, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has designed the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. The Minister on Wednesday launched Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in Zilla Parish High School, Theegalaguttapalli, which would be developed with Rs 16.45 lakh.

Fifty schools in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar limit would be developed. While 25 schools would be developed by the education department, remaining schools by MCK. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar appealed to the villagers and philanthropists to come forward to develop their respective schools by contributing donations. Names of the philanthropists would be written on classrooms if a philanthropist donates Rs 10 lakh. Philanthropists could donate even Rs 1 crore.

Announcing to donate Rs 20 lakh on behalf of his family, the Minister advised the district collector to utilize the amount to develop schools and write the name of his deceased brother on classrooms. Earlier, instead of sending their wards to schools, parents used to engage their children in work due to poverty. Now, the situation has changed and even rickshaw pullers were also sending their children to schools. Though a number of the Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers had changed in the 74 years of independence, education has not reached to downtrodden sections. Weaker sections from Telangana were neglected in the field of education in united Andhra Pradesh. In the last 74 years, only 16 gurukulam schools were established in AP and provided education to only 9,000 students.

However, the situation has changed after the formation of a separate Telangana state. Two hundred and eighty one gurukulam schools were set up within a span of seven years and 1.35 lakh students were provided education. Informing that demand for gurukulam schools has been enhanced, Kamalakar said that when he was MLA, people used to approach him for a seat in private schools and colleges. Now the situation has changed, people are requesting him for seats in gurukulam schools. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaruparani, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and others participated in the programme.