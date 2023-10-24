Educationist arrested in rape case in Hyderabad

A Murali Mukund, a resident of Banjara Hills, had allegedly threatened and sexually violated the 22-year-old domestic help.

24 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday remanded A Murali Mukund, an educationist and the chairman of a school, in judicial custody in connection with the alleged rape case of a servant in his house.

Mukund, a resident of Banjara Hills, had allegedly threatened and sexually violated the 22-year-old domestic help. Based on the victim’s complaint on October 18, the Banjara Hills police registered a complaint and arrested him.

Later, he was produced at the residence of the judge of Nampally court and shifted to the prison. The police have confiscated his passport and cellphone, and are currently searching for his son.