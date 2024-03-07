Hyderabad: Five arrested in connection with murder at Chintalmet

The Attapur police arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a man at Chintalmet three days ago

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 04:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Attapur police on Thursday arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a man at Chintalmet three days ago.

The arrested persons are Mohd Yasin (22), Obaid Qureshi (18), Mohammed Abdul Minhaj (20), Mohd Qayyum (19) and Mohd Faheem (23).

According to the police, Yasin and the victim Fahim, are brothers and were having some disputes between them for the last few months. Due to it Yasin shifted his residence from Shaheennagar and moved to Kalapather locality and is staying there.

A week ago, Yasin and Fahim had an argument between them following which the former decided to eliminate Fahim. As part of his plan Yasin created an instagram account of a girl ‘Neha Khan’ and befriended Fahim. “Impersonating as a girl, he was chatting with Fahim and invited him to a shrine at Chintalmet on Tuesday evening to meet him. When Fahim arrived there, Yasin and his associates attacked and knifed him to death,” said DCP Rajendranagar, Ch Srinivas.

After the murder all of them escaped. The Cyberabad SOT team identified the assailants and arrested all of them.