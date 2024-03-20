Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers arrested

The police seized 11 grams of MDMA drug, seven mobile phones and a Jaguar car from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 10:30 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police along with the Cyberabad SOT (Madhapur) team caught two persons who were allegedly selling drugs and seized 11 grams of MDMA drug, seven mobile phones and a Jaguar car from them.

The arrested persons, Syed Abdul Rahman (27) of Musheerabad and Milan Narendra Vanath (34) of a New Delhi.

The duo are wanted in six cases registered in Gachibowli, Dabeepura, Jagathgirigutta, Chaderghat and Malakpet police stations in Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerates.

“Rahman and Milan developed an extensive drug network in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa. Their main customers were pub goers and using the proceeds they purchased expensive cars and luxury items,” said the police.