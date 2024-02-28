Sangareddy: BHEL employee arrested for cheating

A BHEL employee, who alleged lured jobless youngsters offering contract jobs in BHEL, was arrested
Sangareddy: A BHEL employee, who alleged lured jobless youngsters offering contract jobs in BHEL, was arrested. He reportedly took Rs.5.40 lakh from seven job seekers.
The employee, Satyasheel, was with BHEL in RC Puram since 2010. Following the complaint of one victim Vittal Reddy, the RC Puram police registered a case and launched an investigation and found that he had cheated seven persons.
Earlier, Satyasheel was jailed in 2015 in a cheating case. He was also arrested on the charge of stealing copper wire from the company in 2022, police said.