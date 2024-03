Man held for gambling in Adilabad

Rs 11,100 and chits relating to the crime were recovered from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A man was arrested by the Central Crime Station cops on charges of being involved in matka, a form of gambling, here on Thursday. Rs 11,100 and chits relating to the crime were recovered from him.

CCS Inspector P Chandrashekhar said that Shaik Rafeeq of Khurshidnagar in the town was detained red-handed. Rafeeq was handed over to Adilabad II town police for further action.

