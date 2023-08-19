EducationUSA India Education Fair 2023 in Hyderabad on August 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:59 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

EducationUSA plays an active role in coordinating and participating in a variety of fairs and events throughout the year. These events offer students a valuable opportunity to engage in one-on-one conversations with university representatives from 50+ higher education institutions in the United States.

From community colleges to research universities, liberal arts colleges, and special-focus institutes, the fair showcases a diverse range of options. The fair is open to all students, parents, and educators in India, and attendance is completely free!

As part of the U.S. Department of State’s network, EducationUSA comprises over 430 international student advising centres in more than 175 countries and territories. The network’s primary goal is to promote U.S. higher education to students globally by providing accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about studying at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

This fair is a must-attend for those aspiring to pursue undergraduate, graduate, PhD or short-term programs in the United States, as it provides all the essential information about U.S. Higher Education in one accessible place, and at no cost.

During the event, participants will have direct access to university representatives and can gain insights into various programs and admission criteria. The discussions with the U.S. universities, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Consulate representatives will empower students to make well-informed decision about pursuing higher education in the United States and navigating the student visa application process.

Parents are also encouraged to attend the fair as it provides a valuable opportunity to obtain current, comprehensive, and accurate information about the U.S. higher education system. They can directly interact with university representatives to gain a realistic understanding of the education system in the United States.

Education Fairs offer unique opportunities to

Interact with representatives from more than 45 accredited U.S. colleges and universities.

Find a university and program that aligns with a student’s individual needs and goals.

Discover information about tuition fees and available scholarships specific to each institution.

Learn about the advantages of studying in the United States.

Explore available options after completing a degree program.

Obtain advice on everything needed to prepare for a rewarding study experience in the United States.

Stay in touch with university representatives and attend future events.

Chat with EducationUSA advisers to receive guidance on the steps towards U.S. higher education.

The fair will take place in various cities across India, as follows

Hyderabad – August 26 (10 am – 1 pm) @ Novotel Convention Centre

Mumbai – August 27 (3 pm – 6 pm)

Pune – August 28 (3 pm – 6 pm)

New Delhi – August 29 2023 (5 pm – 8 pm)

Ahmedabad – August 30 (6 pm – 9 pm)

Kolkata – September 1 (6 pm – 9 pm)

Chennai – September 2 (2 pm – 5 pm)

Bengaluru – September 3 (2 pm – 5 pm)

For any inquiries, please feel free to get in touch with EducationUSA Hyderabad through: Phone/WhatsApp: +91-8008465712/8008462560 Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in

