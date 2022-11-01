Doctor from Maharashtra killed in accident in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Representational Image.

Nirmal: A doctor from Maharashtra, Surekha Barlota, 46, was killed on the spot while four others were injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree at Ganjal village in Soan mandal on Tuesday.

Soan Sub-Inspector S Ravinder said Dr Barlota, a prominent gynecologist in Yavatmal district centre, was travelling with her husband Piyush and her relatives Anita, Meenal, Aditi and Puja.

It is said Piyush lost control over the steering at a curve, resulting in the accident. They were proceeding from Hyderabad to Yavatmal at the time of the incident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nirmal and were discharged in the evening.