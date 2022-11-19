Efforts on to complete works of Sadarmat project by April: Indrakaran

Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that efforts were being made to complete works of Sadarmat irrigation project by the end of April and to provide water to agriculture fields by Vanakalam season.

He along with Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui convened a review meeting with authorities of the Irrigation department in Nirmal on Saturday.

Indrakaran exuded confidence that the works would be complete by April and accordingly, permissions would be sought from departments concerned and crest gates would be installed soon.

He stated that 50,000 acres of fields in Nirmal Assembly constituency would be irrigated with the help of the project. He said that compensation would be extended to families displaced by the construction of facility in near future.

The minister instructed the officials of the irrigation department to complete the process of tendering in order to build check dams. He stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made inquiries into the progress of the dams. He added that the executing agency of the package 28 would be changed as the previous contractor quit the works.

Indrakaran further stated that proposals would be sent to the government to repair irrigation tanks which were damaged by rains a few months back. He said that the government agreed to sanction funds to fix the tanks. He assured that steps would be taken to address challenges of the major irrigation project Gaddennavagu in Bhainsa.