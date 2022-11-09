Telangana govt striving hard for education of poor: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy interacts with participants of 8th state-level athletic championship of Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Schools (TSWR) (Girls) in Boath mandal centre on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the State government was striving hard for the welfare of students from financially poor communities. He was speaking after inaugurating the four-day 8th State-level Athletic Championship of Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Schools (TSWR) (Girls) in Boath mandal centre on Wednesday.

Indrakaran Reddy said the State government had created residential schools and colleges in every district to ensure that poor students continue to pursue higher education. It was giving paramount importance to providing quality education and extra-curricular activities at schools and colleges. It was laying a special focus on encouraging students in sports, he said, adding that students of social welfare residential educational institutions were not only excelling in academics, but shining in sports and securing government jobs as well.

A total of 1,176 girls belonging to TSWR schools across the State, their coaches and physical education teachers are participating in the championship. Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa, Boath TSWRS principal Swarnalatha and many others were present.