Efforts on to develop all wards of Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:22 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna said that efforts were being made to develop all of the wards of the town. He along with municipal chairperson Jogu Premender inaguruated a children’s park and open air gym at ward number 43 here on Sunday. The cost of the facilities was Rs 23 lakh.

Ramanna said that 60 parks and 16 open air gyms were created in different parts of the town to provide recreation to the people so far, spending Rs 18 crore. He recalled that urban civic bodies were struggling to get funds in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He stated that sufficient funds were being realised to grow municipalities in many aspects under Pattana Pragathi scheme.

The MLA further said that various developmental works worth Rs 4,000 crore were being taken up in Adilabad Assembly constituency as part of mission to develop the segment. He informed that steps were being taken to address major challenges of the town. He inspected instruments of play meant for children and exercised in the gym for a while.

Bharath Rashta Samithi town president Alal Ajay, municipal floor leader Bandari Sathish, leaders Poshannna, Raju, Krishna and Anasuya were present.