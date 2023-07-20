BRS moves adjournment motion in Parliament seeking discussion on Manipur violence

The BRS MPs reacted to the latest reports of sexual assault on women, emphasizing that the incident highlights the dangers faced by people in India. They urged for an immediate discussion on the matter in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:16 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in both the Houses of the Parliament, seeking discussion on the worsening situation in the violence-hit Manipur. In the wake of latest reports of sexual assault on women, the BRS MPs stated that the incident exposes the dangers posed to the people of India and demanded immediate discussion on the issue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The monsoon session of the Parliament which is scheduled to be held till August 11, began on Thursday. Shortly after proceedings began, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned as a mark of respect to members who passed away recently. The Upper House was adjourned till noon, while the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The leaders of several Opposition parties met at the chamber of Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament complex to chalk out their joint strategy for the monsoon session. They decided to raise the Manipur violence issue and demand a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Several leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties have given adjournment notices in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for taking up discussion on Manipur and have demanded answers from the government. Among the leaders who have given notices demanding discussion on the Manipur issue, include Kharge, Naseer Hussain, Manish Tewari, Jothimani of the Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nama Nageswara Rao of the BRS.