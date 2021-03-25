Eight arrested for transporting PDS rice in Keesara

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Keesara police on Wednesday arrested eight persons on charges of illegally transporting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice and seized 26 tonnes of rice.

The arrested persons were Mohd Aslam, Mohd Majeed, Mohd Yousuf, Mohd Mujeeb, Kisna Kanha, Raju, Shaik Allauddin and Syed Feroz, all residents of Musheerabad and Gujarat.

Police said the suspects collected PDS rice from genuine beneficiaries in Hyderabad and illegally transported it to Gujarat and sold to dealers at higher rates.

