Watch: Clash over haleem payment sparks chaos in Musheerabad

Police swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving information and apprehended those involved. An ongoing investigation is underway regarding the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 12:00 PM

Hyderabad: A group clash broke out in Musheerabad on Friday allegedly over a dispute regarding payment after consuming haleem. The altercation spilled onto the street, causing chaos and a traffic jam.

