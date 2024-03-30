Watch: Clash over haleem payment sparks chaos in Musheerabad

Police swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving information and apprehended those involved. An ongoing investigation is underway regarding the incident.
Hyderabad: A group clash broke out in Musheerabad on Friday allegedly over a dispute regarding payment after consuming haleem. The altercation spilled onto the street, causing chaos and a traffic jam.
