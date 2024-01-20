Eight arrested in ganja case in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 09:15 PM

Khammam: With a focus on breaking the network of ganja smugglers and peddlers, the two-town police in a joint operation with the Task Force team nabbed eight offenders illegally possessing ganja here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that the police seized eight kilograms of ganja, one scooter and seven mobile phones from their possession. They were caught while moving under suspicious circumstances under Raparthi Nagar flyover while one person escaped.

The accused were identified as S Suresh and K Sathish of Wyra, K Indrasena Gopi and S Shashi of Hyderabad, B Pongu Ramesh and P Jashwanth of Khammam city, K Suresh of Konijerla, M Gunusekhar and Jeevan (absconding) of NTR district in AP.

They confessed to police that S Suresh, Jeevan, K Sathish, Gunasekhar and Indrasena Gopi used to procure ganja from Chitrakonda of Odisha State and supplied to the other accused who used to sell the substance to youths in Khammam. S Suresh was also involved in two ganja cases in the past.

They disclosed the names of ganja consumers/sellers as Charan, Likith, Sandeep , Rahul, A Raju ,Charan , Pavan , Bhuvan , Vamshi , Praveen , Micky , Sai , Gopi and Lokith Vivek all from Khammam and surrounding areas.

Teams have been deployed to nab the absconding accused and to trace the other consumers. The arrest was made Asst. Commissioner of Police, Khammam Town S V Harikrishna, ACP Task Force J Shiva Ramaiah along with SHO Khammam two-town and Task Force team.