104 persons booked for drinking alcohol in public places in Khammam

Those who cause inconvenience to people by drinking alcohol in public places, causing nuisance, rash driving, opening shops late at night, obstructing traffic by parking vehicles on the roads in the name of birthdays would be booked, said Khammam CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 04:27 PM

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that cases have been registered against 104 persons under the provisions of the City Police Act for drinking alcohol in public places in Khammam city.

The City Police Act was enforced under the jurisdiction of Khammam police commissionerate and the act would be implemented strictly. Those who cause inconvenience to people by drinking alcohol in public places, causing nuisance, rash driving, opening shops late at night, obstructing traffic by parking vehicles on the roads in the name of birthdays would be booked.

They would likely be fined and jailed. Illegal, unsocial activities disrupting peace and security by roaming in the streets, disturbing people making inappropriate comments and getting into fights would not be tolerated, the CP warned. Police patrolling in the commissionerate area would be intensified, he added.