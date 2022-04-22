Eight-point formula: Declaration and implications

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article on the eight point formula focusing on the report of Wanchoo Committee and reactions of leaders and people of Telangana on the eight point formula.

In order to implement the eight point formula –

1. Telangana development committee and plan implementation committee were formed on April 25.

2. To implement the measures on public employment and constitutional remedies a committee headed by retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Wanchoo was appointed on April 19. Other members of the committee were – former AG MC Setalvad and then AG NirenDey.

Points of reference-

i. It should carefully study the judgment of the Supreme Court and identify the implications of this judgment.

ii. It should also examine the all-party agreement of January 19, 1969, the Gentlemen’s Agreement and the implementation of promises given to the Telangana people in government jobs and the strategies to fulfill the safeguards within the constitutional boundaries.

iii. To examine the residential status required in the former Hyderabad state in the present AP and to check the viability of continuing these rules.

Report of the Wanchoo Committee:

– Wanchoo Committee submitted its report in August 1969 in which it clearly stated that the constitution cannot be amended in order to implement the Mulki rules because of the judgment given by the Supreme Court in the Golaknath case which does not allow any amendment to Article 16.

3. A committee to investigate the issues of surplus revenues headed by SC Judge Vashista Bhargava was appointed on April 22, 1969.

The committee submitted its report on May 31, 1969, in which it declared that a total of Rs 28.34 crore of surplus revenue of Telangana region was diverted. This amount was not accepted by the leaders and people of Telangana according to whom the surplus diverted was much greater than what was declared by the committee.

4. Telangana Development Committee and Plan Implementation Committee were formed on April 25, 1969.

Reactions to the declaration of the formula: The eight-point formula instead of controlling the agitation resulted in intensification of the agitation.

i. TPS president SadaLaxmi declared that April 15 will be observed as Telangana protest day.

ii. The advocates held a meeting at Andhra Saraswatha Parishad and gave a call to all Telangana advocates to boycott the courts from April 15, as the announcement made by the PM will not solve the problems of Telangana region.

iii. On April 15, 1969, 48 congress MLAs held a meeting to discuss the eight-point formula and 41 MLAs issued a written joint statement that the PM should make an announcement opposing bifurcation of AP. ChokkaRao, Baga Reddy, KS Narayana and others did not sign the statement.

iv. Gauthu Lachanna, General Secretary of the Swatantra party met the PM and requested her to initiate the steps for formation of Telangana State.

v. On April 16, 1969, TPS organised dharnas outside the houses of ministers from Telangana region and the Raj Bhavan. Medak district MLC Laxman Reddy, Patancheru Samiti president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and advocate Ramchandra Reddy were arrested for participating in the agitation.

vi. Jana Sangh leader Vajpayee demanded the imposition of President’s rule in AP.

vii. KVRanga Reddy demanded that the PM herself must visit the Telangana region to assess the situation.

To be continued…

By Deepika Reddy

Director, Shikara Academy

Mobile No. 7702026769