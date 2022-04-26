Strikes and agitations that took place in 1969

By Deepika Reddy

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on the events post declaration of the Eight-Point Formula.

May 25, 1969 – The Andhra Pradesh government passed an order derecognising the TNGOs and State union of Teachers for the reason that they undertook a one-day strike on April 15 in support of the agitation.

A meeting was organised by the supporters of Vishalaandhra in Nagarkurnool with the Chief Minister as the chief guest. Vijay Kumar, president of the Students union of Government Arts College was holding a banner that supported the formation of Telangana State. The police beat him severely in a clash between the students and the police.

In reaction to the Nagarkurnool incident, Assembly Chief Whip K Ramchandra Reddy resigned and expressed his support for the formation of Telangana State on May 28.

June 1, 1969 – The TPCC reconstituted in a meeting held in Prakasam hall in Gandhi Bhavan.

President- Konda Laxman Bapuji

Vice President- K Raja Mallu and Sangam Laxmi Bai

Secretaries- Raja Ram, Hayagreeva Chary and K Ramchandra Reddy

Members- Marri Chenna Reddy, Achyutha Reddy, Sadalaxmi, Bhaga Reddy, Govardhan Reddy and Jagannath Reddy

June 2, 1969 – Durga Vilas Hotel incident

Durga Vilas was a hotel owned by the Andhra people. It was believed that the government has lodged some rowdies in the hotel. The agitators went to request the management to send the rowdies away and close the hotel in support of the Protest Day observed by TPS on June 2. One of the agitators, Prem Kishore, who went inside the hotel was killed. This incident further angered the agitators who intensified the agitation. On the same day, Chenchu Chandra Mouli was killed in police firing during a hartal organized near the grain market in Warangal.

June 3, 1969 – Paga Sadimpu Vyatirekha Dinam observed by PTPS (formed by Sridhar Reddy).

G Venkata Swamy resigned as the chairman of the Citizens union Association/Forum. Venkata Swamy was a close aid of Kasu Bramhananda Reddy. However, he was so disturbed by the way the government was suppressing the agitation, that he decided not to support Vishalaandhra.

June 4, 1969 – The PM visits Hyderabad

Reason for the visit – J Chokka Rao, president of TRC and intelligence officers informed Indira Gandhi about the deteriorating situation in the Telangana region.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the problem of Telangana was related to peace and security (law & order problem), if he was given some time, he would resolve it.

Kakani told the Prime Minister that the current situation was a result of the actions of some selfish people with vested interests.

The Prime Minister requested Marri Chenna Reddy to stop the agitation and informed him that union Home Minister YB Chavan would visit Hyderabad soon.

June 5, 1969 – Marri Chenna Reddy issued a statement that any discussions with Chavan would be fruitful only if they were willing to form the State of Telangana

June 6, 1969 – Telangana Rachaitala Sadassu was organized in Hyderabad with Kaloji as its president. This organisation supported the demand for a separate Telangana State.

June 7, 1969 – union Home Minister YB Chavan came on a two-day visit to Hyderabad and met Marri Chenna Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, Pratap Kishore, Santhapuri Raghuveera Rao, EV Padmanabham, Captain Ansari and Anjaiah.

A group of 15 people under the leadership of Kumudini Nayak met the Home Minister and explained how the Andhra rulers treated Telangana people as second-grade citizens.

CH Rajeshwar Rao, Neelam Rajashekar Reddy and Maqdum Moinuddin of the CPI met the Home Minister and requested for immediate suspension of the KBR government.

Concluding his visit to Hyderabad, Chavan stated that he considers the Telangana problem as a political problem.

To be continued…

