When women also entered the Telangana agitation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

June 17 was also considered to be Telangana Women’s Day observed by the TPS.

This is in continuation to the last article focusing on the events post declaration of the Eight-Point Formula.

June 10, 1969 – TNGO commenced an indefinite strike till July 16, 1969. The strike was for 37 days.

June 11, 1969 – Women entered the agitation; women belonging to the families of leaders participated in the agitation. MLA Eshwari Bai, MP Sangam Lakshmi Bai and former minister SadaLaxmi participated in the agitation.

June 13, 1969 – On her return from Afghanistan tour, the Prime Minister wanted to find the problems of Telangana, with the help of the information she gathered during her visit to Hyderabad and based on the report submitted by the union Home Minister and asked the Chief Minister to visit Delhi. However, Kasu Bramhananda Reddy avoided visiting Delhi because of the assumption that he would be removed as the Chief Minister.

June 16, 1969 – Realising that the Central government was increasing it measures to suppress the agitation, Marri Chenna Reddy called for Telangana bandh and it was successful except for one incident where Bojja Narashimulu, a leader of Munnur Kapu community and freedom fighter was dragged from his house forcefully and arrested by the police. This incident was severely criticised by Gauthu Lachanna.

June 17, 1969 – Telangana Women’s Day was observed by the TPS. On this day, women organised Satyagraha demanding the formation of Telangana State.

June 24, 1969 – Musheerabad Jail incident. The agitators arrested were imprisoned in Musheerabad Jail. They were attacked by the Andhra prisoners and employers in the jail. This attack resulted in severe protests by the families of the injured prisoners.

June 25, 1969 – In the early hours, the main leaders of the agitation Marri Chenna Reddy, Konda Laxaman Bapuji, Achyutha Reddy, SB Giri and so on, were arrested and sent to Rajahmundry Central Jail. After the arrest of all important leaders, the public started pressuring ministers in the Telangana region to resign in protest of the arrest.

The Chief Minister issued a statement that the arrest of the leaders was essential to safeguard the public from violence and to protect law and order in the State. He also stated that the arrests were made according to the directives given by the Central government.

June 27, 1969 – The Ministers from Telangana decided to resign. However, Industries Minister Guru Murthy informed the Chief Minister about the resignation and submitted his resignation. The Chief Minister realising that the Ministers from Telangana region were planning a mass resignation which could affect his Chief Minister post sent his resignation to the party president Nijalingappa as he was confident that his resignation letter would not be accepted.

July 6, 1969 – Nijalingappa called for all Congress MLAs Legislative party meeting in the State and said that any opposition to the decision of the party chief would attract disciplinary action and then asked, the MLAs for their opinion on whether Kasu Bramhananda Reddy’s resignation should be accepted or not.

PV Narasimha Rao moved a resolution supporting Kasu Bramhananda Reddy as Chief Minister and it was unanimously accepted by all the members.

On the other hand, the following eight ministers’ resignation was accepted by the Governor on July 14.

1.VB Raju

2. Narsinga Rao JV

3. Narayana Reddy KV

4. Rama SwamyArig

5. Seelam Siddha Reddy

6. Ibrahim Ali Ansari

7. Guru Murthy BV

8. PV Narasimha Rao.

During his cabinet reshuffle on July 18, 1969, KBR did not reappoint the following members:

1. Rama Swamy

2 .Guru Murthy

3. VB Raju

4. Narayana Reddy

J V NarsingaRao was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister and JalagamVengala Rao as Home Minister.

July 8, 1969 – VB Raju organised a meeting to protect the Telangana region by implementing safeguards.

July 10, 1969 – Telangana MP J Rameshwara Rao requested AICC to formally recognise the TPCC in its meeting held in Bangalore.

July 12, 1969 – Telangana Pathaka Dindostavam (Telangana Flag Day) was observed by the TPS.

July 16, 1969 – TNGO withdrew its strike.

July 19, 1969 – Telangana Bandh was organised by the students JAC of TPS in protest of the cabinet reshuffle.

To be continued…

By Deepika Reddy

Director, Shikara Academy

Mobile No. 7702026769

