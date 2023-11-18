Elaborate arrangements for counting of votes: Kothagudem Collector

She along with Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G visited the college and held a meeting with officials to review the arrangements for counting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala and SP Dr. Vineeth G visited the votes counting centre at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Elaborate arrangements were being made for counting of votes at Anubose Engineering College at Paloncha in the district, informed District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

She along with Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G visited the college and held a meeting with officials to review the arrangements for counting. Soon after polling on November 30, EVMs had to be stored in the strong room at the college and power supply had to be shut down in the strong room, she said.

Also Read Voters asked to exercise franchise without fail in Mahabubabad

CCTV cameras have to be installed at the strong room along with two-layer mesh cover. High speed internet services have to be made available at the counting centre. The college would be under the control of election officers from November 25 onwards.

Returning officers have to train the counting staff. Floor in the counting hall has to be marked. Plan for seating arrangements for observers and barricading has to be prepared, Dr. Ala told the officials.

SP, Dr. Vineeth informed that tight security arrangements would be made with district police and central security forces. 80 CCTV cameras would be installed at the counting centre for effective monitoring. Returning officers Prateek Jain, Ram babu, Sirisha, Mangilal and others were present.