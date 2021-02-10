Elaborate arrangements in place for CM KCR’s public meeting at Haliya

Speaking to the media, Jagdish Reddy said the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for 13 lift irrigation stone at Nellikal and address a public meeting at Haliya at 2 pm

By | Published: 1:06 am

Nalgonda: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao near the check-post at Haliya in the district on February 10.

The TRS leaders are making efforts to mobilise a huge number of people from all 12 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda district to make the public meeting a grand success. About 20,000 to 30,000 people from each Assembly constituency are expected to attend the public meeting.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy inspected the arrangements for the public meeting and made several suggestions to party leaders and officials to avoid any inconvenience to the people participating in the public meeting.

Speaking to the media, Jagdish Reddy said the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for 13 lift irrigation stone at Nellikal and address a public meeting at Haliya at 2 pm.

Following threats by the BJP to disrupt the public meeting, police have made foolproof security arrangements at the venue. A large number of police personnel would be deployed along the road from Nellikal to Haliya.

BJP district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, speaking at a meeting, said 5,000 party workers would try to stall the meeting. He alleged that the Chief Minister sanctioned the lift irrigation schemes and was holding a public meeting at Haliya only to get political mileage for by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .