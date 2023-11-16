Centre yet again acknowledges record rice production in Telangana

As per the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Telangana’s rice production was estimated to be 160.14 lakh metric tonnes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

HYDERABAD: The BJP-led union government has yet again acknowledged Telangana’s record rice production, stating that the youngest State was leading rice producer in the country.

As per the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Telangana’s rice production was estimated to be 160.14 lakh metric tonnes. This was according to the department’s State-wise rice production as per the third Advance estimates during 2022-23.

With 160.14 lakh metric tonnes rice production, Telangana leads the chart of States producing rice in the country. With 156.37 lakh metric tonnes production, West Bengal was second, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 151.71 lakh metric tonnes production.

Sharing these details on X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said from being a drought affected region, Telangana had emerged to the stage of being the rice bowl of the nation. All this was achieved in nine years, he said.

“Isn’t it Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who made farming a remunerative profession and farmers prosper with wealth?” Rama Rao asked.