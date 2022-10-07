Elaborate arrangements made for Kumram Bheem martyrdom: ITDA PO

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:36 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

ITDA Utnoor Project Officer Varun Reddy along with ZP Chairperson Kova Laxmi inspects arrangements at Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal on Friday. Varun Reddy said that elaborate arrangements were made to grandly conduct 82nd martyrdom anniversary of tribal legend Kumram Bheem.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy said that elaborate arrangements were made to grandly conduct 82nd martyrdom anniversary of tribal legend Kumram Bheem at Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal on Sunday. He along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi inspected the arrangements on Friday.

Varun Reddy said that all arrangements were in place to organise the martyrdom anniversary on a grand note. He stated that a helipad, venue of public meeting and museum were readied. He added that Information Technology minister K Taraka Rama Rao would participate in the event. He instructed officials concerned to ensure drinking, seating and dining facilities for participants.

The project officer told the officials of TSRTC to ply special buses from Asifabad to Jodeghat for the convenience of the tribals. He asked authorities of the tribal department to create stalls to display schemes and developmental activities. He requested the police department to take security measures to prevent untoward incidents during the martyrdom anniversary.

A large number of tribals belonging to not only several parts of Telangana, but neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states were likely to attend the anniversary and pay tributes to Kumram Bheem. The tribal legend was gunned down by the then police for waging a war against Nizam rulers seeking rights over forest, water and land in 1940.

ITDA-Assistant Project Officer Kanaka Bheemrao, deputy director Dileep Kumar, Executive Engineer Rathod Bheem Rao, Asifabad DSP Srinivas, Additional DMHO Manohar, chairman of the organising committee Mohan Rao and many others were present.